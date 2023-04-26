Hundreds of Community Members Celebrate Earth Day

Special to the Independent

On Saturday, April 22, hundreds of members of our community came together to celebrate Earth Day at Rivergreen Park and Everett’s waterfront.

Together we improved our wetlands, cleared trash and debris, removed invasive plant species, mixed and spread wildflowers, mulched, built bird and bee houses and expanded our clean-up efforts to include 66 Main Street this year to increase our area of impact.

Cleaning up any trash and debris around Everett’s waterfront.

The best part about the event was the sense of community and teamwork. Members from local organizations such as Boot Strap Compost, BSC Group, EHS Crew team, Eliot Family Resource Center, Encore, Everett Girl Scouts/Immaculate Conception students under the leadership of Holly Garcia, Everett Haitian Community Center, Everett Youth Initiative Council, Fishing Fanatics, For Kids Only, Friends of the Malden River, LUMA, Mystic River Watershed, Neighborways, Wentworth Institute for Technology Crew team and City employees joined together for one purpose, Everett’s environment. Thank you to everyone who volunteered.

“For all those who took time to come today and celebrate Earth Day and show your commitment to our City, I would like to say a great big thank you,” said Mayor DeMaria. “Your actions speak volumes. Thank you again from the bottom of my heart for making our City a better place for all of us to enjoy.”

The City’s commitment to Everett’s waterfront is not limited to just on Earth Day. There is so much tremendous work being done by members of our team year-round. Residents are encouraged to take some time to walk around our riverfront. The area has gone through a massive transformation and has come a long way from being an industrial site filled with pollution and invasive species.

Residents can also take an in-depth look at all of the work that has been done to improve the environment for not just us, but the plants and wildlife that call Everett’s waterfront home by going to cityofeverett.com and visiting the Conservation Commission page.

