News TEASA Celebrates Kick Butts Day by Independent Staff • April 26, 2023 • 0 Comments Young people from Teens in Everett Against Substance Abuse (TEASA), sponsored by the Cambridge Health Alliance, celebrated Kick Butts Day; Youth Day of Action, at the Massachusetts State House recently for the first time since 2019. As part of The 84 Movement, teens educated their legislators about the tobacco industry’s historic and unjust targeting of youth, communities of color, and LGBTQIA+ youth. shown are (top row left to right): Youth leaders Abby Medilme, Bryhanna Germain, and Tracy Pham, and Adult Advisor Angielance Gbozee. Bottom row (left to right): Adult Advisor Marie Yveline Antoine and youth leaders Mayra Gutierrez, Katie Pinto Guttierez, and Melissa Gomez.