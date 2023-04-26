DeMaria Accepts $25,000 Donation From Greystar for Summer Jobs Program

Special to the Independent

Mayor Carlo DeMaria recently met with Greystar representatives Ryan Souls and Christina Audet. The company donated $25,000 for this year’s Summer Youth Job Program.

Greystar’s donation supports the Summer Jobs Program that not only employs so many of the City’s youth, but provides them with many of the skills necessary to obtain permanent employment later. At the same time, all Everett residents benefit from the community improvement projects that the youth undertake. For example, last summer kids cleaned up many neighborhood parks, improved areas around the City and many learned valuable skills while working at many municipal locations; including DPW, Human Resources and the Mayor’s Office.

Mayor DeMaria holding the check from Greystar that was presented to him by Ryan Souls and Christina Audet.

Mayor DeMaria considers the Summer Youth Program an essential opportunity for teens prior to going off to college and for young adults who are seeking employment during the summer. The program provides job experience for those entering the workforce.

“We are so fortunate for Greystar’s donation to our Summer Youth Jobs Program,” said Mayor DeMaria, “I’d like to thank them for their commitment to the City and in helping our youth gain valuable work experience.”

Everett residents ages 14 to 25 interested in participating in this year’s Summer Youth Program can apply by visiting afterschoolhq.com/cityofeverett. Applicants will be able to view all of the positions available, what days of the week the position will require them to be available, the age range for each job and more details about each position. Completed applications must be submitted by Saturday, May 20.

Job placements are located throughout the City of Everett. Job locations include various community organizations, businesses and departments within the City of Everett. The program will run from July to the end of August.

For more information, please contact the Human Resources Department at 617-394-2280.