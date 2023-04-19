Canciones Y Comida Event To Take Place April 29

Special to the Independent

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the Canciones y Comida event will take place on Saturday, April 29, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Everett Recreation Center, 47 Elm Street.

The Everett Adult Learning Center’s cultural immersion classes will be kicking off with this spectacular annual event. It will be a fun day of “Learning Through Uniting” with plenty of singing, dancing and delicious food.

Attendees can expect to enjoy Cuban, Dominican and Colombian food while learning about Hispanic culture. There will also be special live performances by Adriana Herrera, Daniel Torres, DJ Chocolate, DJ Rico Suave and Primo Simon.

It’s an event all about coming together to learn, sing, dance, eat and have plenty of fun. Learn more by visiting cityofeverett.com/events/canciones-y-comida or by searching for the Canciones y Comida event page on Facebook. All are invited to attend this celebration.