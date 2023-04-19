Nomination Papers for 2023 Election Will Be Available on May 8

Everett Director of Elections Danielle Pietrantonio has announced that nomination papers for the 2023 city election will be available on Monday, May 8 at 8 a.m. at City Hall, Election Office Room 10.

Nomination papers will be available from May 8 through July 19.

Eleven seats (six ward, five at-large) on the Everett City Council and nine seats (six ward, three at-large) on the Everett School Committee are up for election. The preliminary election will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 19. The general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Pietrantonio said a preliminary election will be held in cases where three or more candidates run for an individual ward seat in the School Committee or City Council races; seven or more candidates run for at-large seats in the School Committee race; or 11 or more candidates run for the at-large seats in the City Council race.

“It’s a double [the number of seats] plus one formula for all elections on the ballot,” explained Pietrantonio. “For example, in the City Council at-large election, there are five seats up for election, therefore it would require a minimum of 11 candidates to precipitate a preliminary election. If there are not 11 or more candidates, all candidates would be placed on the final ballot [on November 7].”

Pietrantonio said the complete 2023 Election Calendar is listed on the City of Everett’s website and the City of Everett Election Commission page on Facebook.