News Briefs

DeMaria Announces a Special Mother’s Day Senior Social

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and the Council on Aging are pleased to announce a special Mother’s Day Senior Social for May. The Council on Aging is excited to host this event on Saturday, May 13, 2023 from 11am to 3pm at the Connolly Center located at 90 Chelsea Street. The brunch menu includes typical brunch faire and some lunch items for you to enjoy. Entertainment for our event is DJ Alan Labella. Ticket sales are ongoing at the Connolly Center. For additional information, please call 617-394-2270 to be connected to the Connolly Center.

Calendar of Events at the Everett Public Libraries

Parlin Adult and Teens

Parlin Book Group, Parlin Meeting Room, and Zoom. Monday, April 24th at 6:00 pm. In Twenty-One Days Anne Perry, author of the William Monk and Charlotte and Thomas Pitt mysteries, introduces the Pitts’ son, Daniel, junior barrister, in this first of what proves to be an intriguing, entertaining, and character-centric new series. . . . and raises the knotty question of whether some clients are truly undefendable. 18+. Call Kathleen at (617) 394 2300, or send an email, [email protected], for the Zoom link, or join us in person!

Thursday Night Movies, Parlin Meeting Room. Thursday, April 27 at 7 pm in the Parlin Meeting Room. Here we go again! Join us for a showing of everyone’s favorite ABBA movie musical, Mamma Mia.

Parlin Childrens

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Monday, April 24th from 3-5pm. Attention all Lego lovers: Lego Club is back at the Parlin Memorial Library! Come to the Children’s Room after school on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Friday Family Movie Night! Parlin Meeting Room. Friday, April 28th at 3 pm. Break out the popcorn! Come and watch How to Train Your Dragon with your friends and family.

Shute Adult and Teens

Yarn Club, Shute Meeting Room. Tuesday, April 25th at 3:00 PM. Bring your crocheting, knitting, or any other yarn craft and sit and socialize with other members of the crafting community. No registration is required. For ages 11-109.

Shute Childrens

Storytime with Vera. Shute Children’s Room. Thursday, April 27th at 12pm. In English or Portuguese by request. Visit the Parlin Library Children’s Room to attend! Suggested ages 2-6.

DeMaria Announces Canciones Y Comida Event

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the Canciones Y Comida event will take place on Saturday, April 29 from 2pm to 6pm at the Everett Recreation Center, 47 Elm Street.

The Everett Adult Learning Center’s cultural immersion classes will be kicking off with this spectacular annual event. It will be a fun day of “Learning Through Uniting” with plenty of singing, dancing and delicious food.

Attendees can expect to enjoy Cuban, Dominican and Colombian food while learning about Hispanic culture. There will also be special live performances by Adriana Herrera, Daniel Torres, DJ Chocolate, DJ Rico Suave and Primo Simon.

It’s an event all about coming together to learn, sing, dance, eat and have plenty of fun. Learn more by visiting cityofeverett.com/events/canciones-y-comida or by searching for the Canciones Y Comida event page on Facebook. All are invited to attend this celebration.

New from the Everett Public Libraries: Mango Languages

The Everett Public Libraries are pleased to announce the acquisition of our newest database, Mango Languages. Mango is a personalized online learning platform that provides the tools and guidance you need to expand your language skills wherever and however you learn best.

With Mango, our patrons have access to more than 20 ESL/ELL courses and courses in over 70 languages. The courses are taught in the user’s native language and include grammar and culture insights for authentic and reliable learning, as well as pronunciation tools. With study reminders and family profiles, you and your loved ones can learn together and stay on track. All you need is an Everett Public Libraries library card to get started for free either on desktop or mobile.

Visit bit.ly/EVEMango to get started. Questions? Call 617-394-2300 or visit the Parlin or Shute Memorial Libraries.