EHS Sports Roundup

EHS Boys Basketball Wins Opening Two Games

The Everett High boys basketball team opened the defense of its Greater Boston League (GBL) title with a pair of victories last week against GBL rivals Revere and Medford.

In the season-opener at Revere last Tuesday, the Crimson Tide pulled out an exciting 63-60 victory in overtime before a large crowd at the Revere Fieldhouse that included a host of Everett fans. The Crimson Tide sank six free throws in the OT session to break the 57-57 deadlock after regulation to cement the victory.

Coach Stanley Chamblain’s crew, who are ranked 13th in the state in the Boston Globe poll, had a bit of an easier time in their next outing two days later at Medford, a 60-45 triumph over the Mustangs.

Steven Cordero topped the scoring column for the Tide in both contests with 21 (vs. Revere) and 25 (vs. Medford) points. Kevin Ruiz (15 points) and David DeSouza (14 points) also reached double figures in the contest at Revere.

“Although Steven was our high scorer in the second game, it was our defense that guided us to victory over Medford,” said Chamblain. “We forced 19 turnovers in that contest and played team-stifling defense to walk away with the win.”

The Crimson Tide were set to travel to 1-1 Malden last night (Tuesday) and then will participate in the Boston Amateur Basketball Club (BABC) Classic holiday tourney at Cathedral High in the South End, taking on B.C. High, the defending Division 1 state champ, on December 27, and the Jeremiah Burke School on December 28. Both of those contests will tip off at noon-time.

EHS Girls Basketball Opens With Two Wins

The Everett High girls basketball team launched its 2023 season in impressive fashion last week with a pair of victories over Greater Boston League (GBL) rivals Revere (46-28) and Medford (45-41) at the EHS gym.

Coach Riley Dunn and her squad were scheduled to take on GBL foe Malden yesterday (Tuesday) and will be off until December 29, when they will trek to non-league rival Lawrence.

EHS Track Teams Do Well vs. Revere

The Everett High girls and boys indoor track and field teams opened their 2023 season last Wednesday with a meet at defending Greater Boston League champion Revere.

Although coach Jehu Cimea’s crew came out on the short end of the final tally, a number of the Crimson Tide turned in fine individual performances.

For the boys, junior Jayden Prohete won the 50-yard dash with a clocking of 6.0 seconds and senior Omar Marshall captured the 300 dash with a time of 40.5,

In addition, Marshall anchored the winning 4 x 400 relay quartet with junior Lalen Jones, senior Shinay Aristhene, and freshman Kayshaun Eveillard with a clocking of 4:07.4.

For the girls, who fell short by a score of 50-35, sophomore Yelsa Garcia sped to victory in the 300 dash with a clocking of 50.1 and junior Layla Betancut Cardona captured the shot-put with a toss of 27’-10”, which was a personal record (PR) for Layla, to lead an Everett sweep in that event.

Seven Lady Crimson Tide added three points to the Everett column on the scoresheet with second-place performances: senior Ida Bittaye in the hurdles in 9.0; senior Nyla Crowder in the 50-yard dash in 7.0; sophomore Mlena Milena Antoine in the 600 in 2:15.7; junior Tiffany Escobar in the 1000 in 4:40; senior Luca Jean Noel in the mile in 7:10; junior Nicole Brandao in the high jump with a leap of 4’-2”; and senior Julianna Edwards with a shot-put throw of 27’-1.5”.

Adding single points to the Everett cause with third-place efforts were: senior Selma Moutaouakkil in the 300 in 55.4; sophomore Angelina Papa in the 600 in 2:17.4; junior Suzanna Maharjan in the two-mile in 19:06; and junior Farrynn Desmareux in the shot with a throw of 23’-4.5”.

“Overall it was a good meet for us going against the defending GBL champions,” said Cimea. “We had good performances from our returning athletes and also our new athletes.

“The meet ended on a positive note for the boys, winning the 4×4 against a very talented Revere squad,” Cimea added.

The Crimson Tide are scheduled to face GBL rivals Medford today (Wednesday) and Malden next Wednesday.

EHS Boys 4 x 200 Takes Third at Speed Classic

The Everett High boys 4 x 200 relay team of freshman Kayshaun Eveillard, junior Jalen Jones, junior Jayden Prophete, and senior Omar Marshall brought home a third place medal at the Speed Classic this past Saturday at the Reggie Lewis Center.

The Crimson Tide quartet’s time of 1:36.79 was third-best among the field of 32 schools who competed in the event.

A number of Everett boys also turned in impressive individual performances. Adail Costa Fernandes took eighth place in the long jump with a leap of 19’-3” among the field of 40 competitors. Teammate Angel Torres finished 21st with a jump of 17’-7.5”.

EHS captain Omar Marshall came across in 10th place in the 300 dash in 38.40 and teammate Patrick Bien-Aime finished 32nd in 40.42 in the field of more than 150 competitors.

In the 55 meter dash, Jayden Prophete finished 13th among the field of 219 runners with a sprint of 6.99 and sprint teammate Jalen Jones was a nose behind in 14th place in the same official time of 6.99.

EHS Hockey Team Hosts Lynn Today

The Everett High hockey team will host Lynn this afternoon (Wednesday) at Allied Veterans Rink. The opening face-off for first-year head coach Craig Richards and his crew is set for 4:00.