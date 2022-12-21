Obituaries 12-21-2022

Attorney Jon Kennedy

So Glad To Have Lived

Attorney Jon L. Kennedy of Everett, born on May 6, 1954 to the late State Representative and Mrs. John P. Kennedy departed this life on December 13 at the young age of 68.

His passing has left a huge void in the lives of those who loved him. Jonny enjoyed walking on the beach, bike riding, swimming, reading and socializing with friends. He always filled a room with light and laughter. He had a contagious smile and a personable, goofy sense of humor. Jonny never owned a cell phone and read at least three newspapers a day

The loving grandson of the late Sabina “Nana” Higgins from Galway Bay Ireland, Jonny leaves to mourn his passing, two sons Ryan and Mark and his fiancée, Alexa and their mother, Christine Kennedy and two nieces, Sabrina and Kaitlyn and their mother, Linda Kennedy. He was predeceased by his brothers: Tommy, Bobby, Mark, and Teddy and is also survived by other siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins and many loyal friends. His passing has left a huge void in the lives of those who loved him.

Relatives and friends gathered to honor, remember and celebrate Jonny’s life, during a period of visitation held at JF Ward Funeral Home, 772 Broadway, Everett on Monday, December 19 followed by a Christian Mass of Resurrection at the Immaculate Conception Church, 487 Broadway, Everett at 12 noon before leaving in procession to Woodlawn Cemetery for his graveside service.

It was Jon’s request that those attending dress comfortable for the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Massachusetts General Hospital – Cardiac Rehabilitation Program, 25 New Chardon Street, Boston, Massachusetts 02114.

Michael DiPlatzi, Jr.

Longtime Warehouse Manager

Michael DiPlatzi, Jr., 69, of Winthrop, formerly of Revere, passed away at home on December 19 following a brief illness. Michael proudly served his country as a Corporal in the US Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He spent many years working as a warehouse manager. The son of the late Michael and Betty Jane (Confer) DiPlatzi, he was the beloved companion of Cheryl M. Pyne, devoted father of Michael W. DiPlatzi of North Reading, Angela DiPlatzi of Rhode Island and John DiPlatzi of Framingham; adored grandfather of Mikayla, Justin, Jonathan, Giovanni, Gianna, Jessica, Jacqueline, Kyle and Marissa and three great-grandchildren; dear brother of Leonard Glasser of Connecticut, Joseph DiPlatzi of Florida, Nicholas DiPlazi of Salem, Paul DiPlatzi of Peabody and the late John Glasser and Helen Rose DiPlatzi. He is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. A visitation will be held in the Paul Buonfigilo & Sons ~ Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere today, Wednesday, December 21 from 3 to 6 p.m. A Prayer Service will follow at 6 p.m. Family and friends are kindly invited. Donations may be made in Michael’s memory to the American Cancer Society at www.donate.cancer.org . To offer condolences or to share a memory, please visit www.buonfiglio.com.