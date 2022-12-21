A Great World Cup

We don’t pretend to be big soccer fans, but even we were caught up in the excitement and the drama of the World Cup, which reached its climax this past Sunday with the exciting and exhilarating victory by Argentina in a shoot-out over defending champion France. As long-time Boston sports rooters, we know of the passion that we and our fellow local fans have for our local teams. But our enthusiasm does not even come close to that of World Cup fans for their heroes. The raw emotion among the fans in the stands, their raucous celebrations in the streets back home, and the individual stories of fans who traveled thousands of miles (and who spent their life savings) just to be on hand were epic. Moreover, it was a World Cup for everyone, including the U.S., which qualified for the cup for the first time in 12 years and made it through the knockout round, but especially for the fans of underdog Morocco, which became the first team from Africa and the Arab world to reach the semifinals. At a time when there is so much misery and conflict in our world, the World Cup brought nations together as no other event can do.