Local Students Are Awarded Scholarships

Direct Federal Credit Union (www.direct.com) of Needham recently announced the recipients of their 2022 scholarship program that included several Everett High students.

In addition, Direct Federal Credit Union partners with area schools and organizations to offer students $1,000 scholarships. 2022 recipients were Gitalia Boyce (Everett High School), Sthefanie Santos (Everett High School), Esnaidia Joseph (Dedham High School), Kianna Thomas (Franklin High School), and Bill Ssewanyana (Waltham High School).

“We are proud and honored to recognize these remarkable and deserving students through our annual scholarship program. Each recipient has worked incredibly hard to make a difference in their communities. We wish them the best of luck as they embark on college this month,” said Michael Ferreer, Chief Member Officer at Direct Federal Credit Union.