Residents To Participate in Jimmy Fund Walk

Four residents from Everett will participate in the Boston Marathon® Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai on Sunday, October 2.

Holly Dow, Sheila Irizarry, Teresa Macdonald, and Stephanie Lafontaine, along with thousands of other walkers, will participate in the iconic annual event that will unite the community to raise funds to support all forms of adult and pediatric care and cancer research at the nation’s premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The Jimmy Fund Walk has raised more than $155 million for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in its 33-year history.

Stephanie Lafontaine will participate as a Walk Hero for the Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk. Heroes are matched with Jimmy Fund Walk teams to give participants an opportunity to connect with patients. Stephanie was diagnosed with inflammatory breast cancer. Stephanie walks on her Match Team, Team IBC.

“I am always amazed by the wonderful people that work at Dana-Farber and am here today because of my dedicated Inflammatory Breast Cancer care team,” Stephanie writes. “Thanks to them, I have been able to continue my passion for travel, SCUBA diving, and underwater photography.”

“Throughout the past 33 years, the Jimmy Fund Walk has continuously supported life-saving research and cancer care at Dana-Farber. And the pandemic didn’t stop us,” said Zack Blackburn, Director of the Jimmy Fund Walk. “Over the past two years, participants walked virtually and celebrated in their own unique ways. Now, we welcome them to walk the course in person. We are back, we are together, and we are stronger than ever.”

Participants have the flexibility to choose from four distance options: 5K Walk (3.1 miles from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute), 10K Walk (6.2 miles from Newton), Half Marathon Walk (13.1 miles from Wellesley), or Marathon Walk (26.2 miles from Hopkinton). Participants can also choose to join the event virtually by “walking their way” from wherever they are most comfortable—in their neighborhood, on a favorite hiking trail, or on a treadmill at home. Virtual programming and supporting materials are available.

Along the course, walkers are treated to 12 refueling stations as well as poster-sized photographs of patients – Jimmy Fund Walk Heroes – displayed at each mile and half-mile marker as inspiration. All four routes of the Jimmy Fund Walk end at the Copley Square Finish Line Powered by Schneider Electric with a celebration complete with food, music, and a speaking program.

To register for the Jimmy Fund Walk (#JimmyFundWalk) or to support a walker, visit www.JimmyFundWalk.org or call (866) 531-9255. Registrants can enter the promo code NEWS for $5 off the registration fee. All registered walkers will receive a bib, medal, and a Jimmy Fund Walk T-shirt.

About the Jimmy Fund

The Jimmy Fund, established in Boston in 1948, is comprised of community-based fundraising events and other programs that, solely and directly, benefit Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s lifesaving mission to provide compassionate patient care and groundbreaking cancer research for children and adults. The Jimmy Fund is an official charity of the Boston Red Sox, the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, the Pan-Mass Challenge, and the Variety Children’s Charity of New England. Since 1948, the generosity of millions of people has helped the Jimmy Fund save countless lives and reduce the burden of cancer for patients and families worldwide. Follow the Jimmy Fund on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @TheJimmyFund.