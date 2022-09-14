News in Brief

EHS 1970 Reunion on Oct. 15

The Class of Everett High School 1970 is holding a party – ‘70 Turns 70 – on Saturday, October 15 at The Continental Restaurant, Route 1, Saugus. Ticket prices are $50 and the deadline for tickets is October 1st. You can read more details about this party and our class on our Facebook page, “Everett, MA Class of ‘70”. The class of ‘70 has also established a Scholarship Fund. Our first scholarship will be awarded to a deserving graduating senior of the 2023 class. We currently have donations in excess of $2800 through our GoFundMe account https://bit.ly/3wAdecL and personal checks. Anyone interested in attending the ‘70 Turns 70 event can contact the Committee at [email protected]

DeMaria Announces Harvest Fest

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce the City of Everett will be hosting Harvest Fest on Saturday, September 24 from 1pm to 4pm at 150 School Street.

In an effort to increase residents’ access to locally sourced produce, this event will have a pop-up farmer’s market featuring locally grown foods. Also, some of the farm vendors will use the Healthy Incentives Program (HIP), which lets SNAP/EBT users purchase free produce with their EBT card in allotments of $40, $60, $80, depending on their family size.

We will also have food and drinks available to all who attend from local organizations and Everett restaurants with live entertainment from local artists and bands.

The City is also looking to hear feedback from residents on what they would want from a routine public farmer’s market.

It will be a day all about community, food access, family-fun activities and celebrating multiculturalism during Hispanic Heritage Month. All are welcome to attend.

DeMaria Announces Shredding Day

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the City of Everett will be hosting Shredding Day on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 9am to 1pm at the Rivergreen parking lot at 1 Rivergreen Drive.

The City will be partnering with Stericycle, a specialty document shredding company, to help securely shred unwanted documents.

Please be prepared to show proof of residency because it is required to participate in the event and will be checked on site.

“Properly shredding important documents containing sensitive information is important to keeping your private information protected,” said Mayor DeMaria. “We wanted to offer residents the chance to safely and securely dispose of these documents, and by partnering with Stericycle, we can ensure that these items will be properly shredded.”

Residents can bring many types of old or unwanted documents that are commonly found in homes like:

Financial documents

Medical records

Newspapers

Legal documents

Receipts & invoices

Tax records

W-2 and W-4 forms

Utility bills

Bank statements

Contracts

Pay stubs

Any other documents containing personal information

Kitty Connection Online Silent Auction

Kitty Connection, an all-volunteer non-profit dedicated to rescuing and finding safe, loving homes for local cats and dogs, will hold an Online Silent Auction from 4 p.m., Friday, September 16 through 9 p.m., Sunday, September 18 at www.myminiauction.com/kittyconnection.

“It’s hard to believe it’s that time of year again, but the fall and winter holidays are already on the horizon. Our upcoming online auction is a chance to shop for holiday items and gifts while helping local pets in need,” said Kitty Connection President Marie Mazzeo. “As always, the proceeds from this auction will enable Kitty Connection’s volunteers to care for many cats, kittens, dogs and other pets in need until they find forever homes.”

Kitty Connection volunteers rescued over 700 cats and several dogs last year, many in need of surgeries and other major medical care. The organization provides critical high-cost medical care, including surgeries, for 30 to 50 cats annually, as well as funds for low-cost medical care to 30 to 50 adopters following adoption of their pets. Volunteers provide foster homes for animals until they are adopted, and Kitty Connection ensures that pets are spayed/neutered, tested for common illnesses, and vaccinated before they go to their new homes. In addition, Kitty Connection runs a low-cost spay/neuter program for pet owners in need and provides education and outreach in the community about the importance of responsible pet ownership.

To learn more about Kitty Connection and pets available for adoption, visit: www.kittyconnection.net.

Taste of Chelsea Is on Sept. 19

The annual Taste of Chelsea will be on Monday, Sept. 19 from 5 to 8 pm at 99 Marginal Street, Chelsea. The event is co-hosted by HarborCOV and the Chelsea Chamber of Commerce.

The highly visible and popular Taste of Chelsea has traditionally brought together corporate and local sponsors, area food and beverage vendors, volunteers, survivors and more than 500 ticket holders each year.

The pandemic’s impact was severe on our communities, especially on survivors’ isolation, stress, financial instability and even fewer options for safety. Over the last year, HarborCOV has provided financial assistance for a range of pandemic-related costs like hotels, housing, food, medication and technology for hundreds of families to keep them as safe, healthy and connected as possible. Our local restaurants, which have so generously donated their food, staff time and operational costs to the Taste of Chelsea over the last 19 years, are also still working hard for their own survival and recovery from the pandemic.

Purchase tickets on line, visit https://harborcov.org/tasteofchelsea/about or call 617-884-9799.