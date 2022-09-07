City Hosts Information and Resource Event for International Overdose Awareness Day

Special to the Independent

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and the City of Everett hosted an International Overdose Awareness Day informational and resource event that took place outside the front entrance of Everett City Hall.

Everyone who attended was able to learn more about substance use disorder, addiction and the impact it has had on victims, friends, family and the community.

Purple flagswere placed on the grass outside of Everett City Hall to represent the 127 Everett residents who lost their life due to drug overdose in the past six years.

Members of the Everett community who were lost to overdose.

Participants and attendees gathered in front of City Hall to share information and resources for International Overdose Awareness Day.

Everett City Councilor Al Lattanzi alongside Malden City Councilor Chris Simonelli and Patti Scalesse.

127 purple flags, each one representing an Everett resident who has lost their life due to an overdose in the past six years, were placed in the grass outside of City Hall. There were also banners with pictures of those who have lost their lives to drug overdose.

Team Sharing, Inc. provided a demonstration of “Hope’s Room,” which allowed attendees to tour a mock teenager’s room and learn to look for signs of possible drug use.

Mayor DeMaria presented and read a proclamation to attendees outside of City Hall declaring August 31 International Overdose Awareness Day in the City of Everett.

Mayor DeMaria and the City of Everett would like to thank everyone who participated and made this event possible. Event participants include: Everett Fire Department, Team Sharing, Inc. and Sober Shuttle, Inc.