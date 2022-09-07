McGonagle Wins State Primary

State Rep. Joe McGonagle recorded an impressive victory in the Democratic Primary Election Tuesday.

McGonagle received 1,642 votes to defeat Guerline Alcy, who received 1,006 votes in the election that had a low turnout throughout the city.

State Representative Joseph McGonagle with his two big-gest supporters in this important primary election, Rachel Fauche and Uvetta Vil.

“Anytime you win, it’s great,” said McGonagle. “I’m ecstatic that the voters believe in what I do, because I work hard to be a state representative. I bring a lot back to the city, not just in money, but in constituent service. I’ve got a great staff that works hard every day. And we deliver. I have a great relationship with the Mayor (Carlo DeMaria) and his administration. That’s why we bring back millions of dollars to the city for some great programs. I still have a lot more than I can do for Everett.”

McGonagle advances to the Final Election in November when he will face off against Councilor-at-Large Michael Marchese, who is running as an Independent candidate for the state representative seat.

“This election Tuesday was our first hurdle,” said McGonagle. “We’re on to the second one.”

Chelsea City Councilor Judith Garcia defeated Leo Robinson and Roberto Jimenez-Rivera in the Democratic Primary in the newly formed district that includes a portion of Everett and the entire City of Chelsea. Garcia will face off against Chelsea City Councilor Todd Taylor, the Republican nominee, in the Final Election in November.