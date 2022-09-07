Everett High Football Hosts Xaverian in Season Opener Friday

With a preseason ranking of No. 17 in the Boston Globe poll, the Everett High football team will have an immediate chance to make a statement when it hosts No. 8 Xaverian Friday (7 p.m.) at Everett Memorial Stadium.

During the preseason, the Crimson Tide certainly looked like the perennial powerhouse it has been over the past four decades. Everett defeated a very good Peabody team, 21-7, in its final scrimmage, scoring on three consecutive possessions.

Everett High head football coach Rob DiLoreto, with team captains (from left), Karmarri Ellerbe, Giacobbe Ward, and Nick Raymond, on Media Day.

“Our kids came out fast and focused and made some really good plays in all three phases (offense, defense, and special teams) against Peabody,” said Everett head coach Rob DiLoreto.

Everett quarterback Kamarri Ellerbe threw touchdown passes to Pedro Rodriguez and Giacobbe Ward. Chandler Timoleon rushed for a 2-yard touchdown to complete a long scoring drive on the Tide’s first possession. Junior placekicker Adoni was 3-of-3 on PATs.

Xaverian is once again considered a strong contender for the Division 1 state title.

“There’s a lot of excitement to the start of the new season and we know we have a huge test ahead of us on Friday night,” said DiLoreto, who is beginning his third season as head coach. “Xaverian is an experienced team and they’re really good in all phases. I’m very impressed. It’s a typical Xaverian team, so we’re going to have to play at our best.”

Everett defeated Xaverian, 21-19, in overtime last season. Everett won its nine regular season games last fall but fell to Methuen in the first round of the playoffs.

DiLoreto was 3-0 as the head coach in the COVID-shortened season in the spring of 2021.

Christian Zamor Set To Make His Everett Debut

Everett junior wide receiver and defensive back Christian Zamor will make his debut against Xaverian. Zamor has committed to Boston College. He was named a Boston Herald ‘Player to Watch’ in the 2022 preview of the season.

“We’re excited that Christian finally has a chance to play high school football,” said DiLoreto. “This is his first game in a high school uniform because he’s been injured (hip) and missed the 2021 spring [freshman year] and fall seasons [sophomore year]. He’s 100 percent and ready to go.”

Quarterback Kamari Ellerbe is also a Herald ‘Player to Watch.’

A large crowd is expected for the Xaverian-Everett game. It will be great to hear Everett’s incomparable PA announcer Josh Del Gaizo at the microphone, a telltale sign that football and autumn are in the air.