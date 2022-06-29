Cut 21 | A Food Review

By Victoria Fabbo

If you’re looking for a night out in the town without actually going into town take a trip to Cut 21.. The aesthetics of the interior design is modern, plush, and opulent. It even ties to another concept: The Lounge at Cut 21, where you can go for a cocktail after a great day at the beach!

For a lavish cocktail scene CUT 21 is the place to be! The vibe is everything you’ll be looking for.

When you sit at the bar, the wood design of the bar is detailed, grooved and even holds a hook for your bag, how thoughtful!

If you’re looking for a show, grab an Old Fashion.

Seeing the drink being lit on fire to smoke some ingredients was entertaining, any Old-Fashion drinker would enjoy.

Grab a Red Sangria while you listen to the waves crash, simple but a classic.

While sipping on your cocktails grab the lobster and shrimp spring roll. It paired perfectly with a cocktail.

Persephone: Lavender, hibiscus, rose water and gin drink. It tastes like a fresh new garden. So nice to sip on while watching the sunset

Let’s talk about dinner.

Grilled Whole Branzino fish, woa, baby my dad’s favorite. Nicely cooked, tender, and flaked off the bone.

Also ordered steak and it was tender when consumed. I paired dinner with a cocktail called Agua de Fuego- Japanese infused Tequlia with watermelon, and lime was a refreshing drink with a zing!

The East Coast Halibut was enjoyed with fresh gnocchi, and lobster. This was then paired with the Conquistador another tequila drink although this time with a show! They lit the sage on fire and then incorporated the remaining ingredients, the smoke sage with tequila had a lasting flavor that was savored.

Sesame Crusted Tuna was nicely prepared. The spring beans may have been a bit undercooked for my liking but those who enjoy “al dente” would have gladly accepted! The togarashi aioli, a Japanese staple condiment which paired so well with the tuna, had quite the kick.

We finished with the tres leche for dessert.

The service was attentive, friendly, and spectacular.

Each dish was aesthetically pleasing to the eye. Nicely done kitchen crew.

The espresso martini did not disappoint. They even gave this writer a little lesson on Espresso Martinis! Cheers until next time.