Cut 21 Celebrates Its First Anniversary: Mike Aldi Brings Dining Excitement To Revere Beach

Mike Aldi’s Cut 21 Restaurant on Revere Beach Boulevard will be celebrating its first anniversary in July.

The high-end dining jewel is the third of Aldi’s restaurants that have helped boost the culinary options in the city and brought excitement to food aficionados wanting a taste of the Boston experience in Revere.

Aldi started his dining empire majestically overlooking the nation’s first public beach with the 2019 opening of Dryft restaurant at 500 Ocean Avenue, followed by Fine Line restaurant in 2020. He opened a spectacular outdoor bar at Dryft that has proven to be immensely popular as well. Aldi also owns other restaurants in Boston.

Aldi, 37, entered the field of fine dining in 2008. “I enjoy people, so I ended up getting into the restaurant business,” he said humbly.

At Cut 21, Aldi has assembled an all-star staff of experienced professionals in the culinary industry, including general manager Kate Barrett, a graduate of prestigious Oxford, and executive chef Luis Restrepo. The head chef for the restaurants is Adriano Silva.

Mike Aldi was a high school baseball star in Connecticut and helped lead his AAU baseball team to multiple state championships. “My father [John Aldi] was our coach and team sponsor,” Mike said proudly. “When I was a sophomore and my brother [John Paul Aldi] was a senior, we were high school baseball captains together. He ended up playing rugby at Middlebury.”

Mike and his wife, Nicole (Cote), have three children, Mila, 8, Michael, 6, and Viviana, 2.