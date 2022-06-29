News A Distinguished Honor by Independent Staff • June 29, 2022 • 0 Comments Dolores and Al Lattanzi had the pleasure of presenting the Honorable Speaker George Keverian Public Service Scholarship to Everett High School senior Emilio Guzman during the 2022 Scholarship Presentation Night. The Lattanzi Family and Mr. Keverian enjoyed a very close and special relationship, and Councilor Lattanzi is dedicated to ensuring that the Speaker’s legacy endures in rich and meaningful ways. The George Keverian Public Service Award was established in 2018 by the Keverian and Lattanzi families. It is meant to “preserve the memory of Speaker George Keverian by supporting the work of individuals who strive to create positive change by helping individuals reach their potential, communities achieve their goals, and society advance the principles of democracy.” “It was an honor to present this honor to Emilio, who embodies everything we aim to accomplish with this annual scholarship,” said Councilor Lattanzi