Blessed Mother of the Morning Star Parish Announces Christmas Schedule

Blessed Mother of the Morning Star Parish has released their Mass Schedule for Christmas and New Years. It is as follows:

Friday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve

4 pm – Family Mass St. Mary’s (bring a flashlight!)

5:30 pm – St. Mary’s

7 pm – Kreyol Our Lady of Grace

Saturday, Dec. 25, Christmas Day

8 am – Our Lady of Grace

9:30 am – St. Mary’s

11 am – Our Lady of Grace

Please note that there will be no 4 pm Mass on that Saturday