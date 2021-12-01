From the Mayor’s Office: Meet the Team: Gerri Miranda

Gerri Miranda is an employee of the Veteran’s Services Department and has worked for the City of Everett for 23 years.

What do you do in the City?

“I work for the Veteran’s Services Department. We do everything from assist Veterans with their benefits to help them find resources they need.

What is your favorite part about working for the City?

“Making sure that our Everett Veterans receive the benefits and services that they earned and deserve.”

What is the biggest lesson you’ve learned from your role?

“The lesson I have learned is not so much about what life hands you but what you do with what you get.”

What do you like to do when you are not working?

“When I am not working I love to spend time with family and friends.”