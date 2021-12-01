Holiday Tree Lighting Set for Friday

The City of Everett will hold its annual holiday tree lighting ceremony with festivities scheduled from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Everett Square.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria will welcome the expected large gathering of residents to the square for the city’s kickoff to the holiday season.

Bobby Barrett, event coordinator and Everett director of special events, said the official tree-lighting ceremony will be held at approximately 6:15 p.m. But the recommendation is to “get there early” beginning with the 5:10 p.m. arrival by Santa Claus, who will make the trek in a parade from City Hall to Everett Square.

Children will be able to take photos with the great visitor from the North Pole at the Parlin Library, 410 Broadway.

Disney characters, holiday-themed characters, face painters, and balloon twisters will be on hand to greet and entertain young residents. Two bands and the Girl Scouts will provide musical entertainment on a portable stage. Food and hot chocolate will be available.

There will be two separate train rides that proceed up and down Norwood Street and through a “winter wonderland” in the adjacent parking lots. There will also be two horse-drawn carriages that will travel the Corey Street block.

“We also have various organizations such as the Chamber of Commerce who is very much involved in leading the event along with the city,” said Barrett. “Dan Cameron from National Grid will be the emcee. We also have Everett Bank, Eagle Bank, and Members Plus Credit Union participating in a big way.”