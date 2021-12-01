DiDomenico Secures $1 Million for Non-Profits

On November 10, Senator Sal DiDomenico announced he successfully secured a total of $1 million in funding for local community non-profit organizations in the cities of Everett, Chelsea, Cambridge and Charlestown. These funds will give essential aid to non-profits working in these communities.

DiDomenico’s amendment was included in S.2564, An Act relative to immediate COVID-19 recovery needs, also known as the ARPA Spending Bill, released by the Massachusetts Senate. This bill makes critical investments into key economic sectors in the Commonwealth such as housing, workforce development, schools and health care systems, using federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and FY21 state revenue surplus funds.

During the height of the COVID-19 crisis, Everett and Chelsea were among the top five hardest-hit communities in the Commonwealth, with Chelsea being ground zero. This funding is crucial to help boost communities that were severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Senator DiDomenico expressethe inclusion of his amendment in the ARPA Spending Bill. “I am extremely pleased to have secured this funding for our community. The $1 million in funding will create tremendous opportunities for local community non-profits in the cities of Everett, Chelsea, Cambridge and Charlestown and I am thrilled to provide my support for these essential organizations.”

The following organizations will be funded via Senator DiDomenico’s amendment:

• Eliot Family Resource Center

• Latinos Unidos en Massachusetts (LUMA)

• The Joint Committee for Children’s Health Care

• Transition House

• Everett Haitian Community Center

• The Cambridge Nonprofit Coalition

• Greenroots, Inc. in Chelsea

• La Colaborativa

• Special Townies of Charlestown

• The Neighborhood Developers

• La Comunidad, Inc.

• Portal to Hope

• The Everett LGBTQ+ Youth Space and Resource Center

• Food for Free

• The Kennedy Center of Charlestown

• The Everett High School Band Program

• Community Action Programs Inter-City, Inc. (CAPIC)

• Grace Food Pantry

• The Cambridge Economic Opportunity Committee, Inc. (CEOC)

• ROCA

The Senate version of An Act relative to immediate COVID-19 recovery will be reconciled with a similar version passed by the Massachusetts House of Representatives and sent to the Governor for his signature.