Administration Announces State Supported Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Sites in Mass.

The Baker-Polito Administration has announced the deployment of three state supported mobile units for monoclonal antibody treatment for high-risk individuals who have been exposed to or have COVID-19. These new clinics have the capacity to treat a combined 500 patients per week with therapies that have shown to be effective in reducing severity of disease and keeping COVID-19-positive individuals from being hospitalized.

Referral from a health care provider is required for treatment at any of the three new mobile clinics. Treatment is provided at no cost to the patient and offered regardless of immigration status or health insurance. Patients should discuss with their health care providers whether monoclonal antibody treatment is right for them.

Two of the new mobile units, currently in Fall River and Holyoke, began administering monoclonal antibody treatment (mAb) to patients on November 22nd, and a third unit will be deployed to Everett on December 3rd. These mobile clinics will increase access to monoclonal antibody treatment in Massachusetts for high-risk individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 or who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. The mobile clinic sites can be relocated easily based on demand.

“These mobile sites enable individuals with early COVID-19 or who have been exposed to COVID-19 to be treated quickly and safely with monoclonal antibody infusion,” said Acting Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke. “While the best protection against COVID-19 is vaccination, these therapies can help prevent hospitalization and severe illness for infected or exposed high-risk individuals. People with questions about whether this treatment is right for them should discuss it with their healthcare provider.”

In partnership with the Department of Public Health (DPH), the temporary clinics will be operated by Gothams, a Texas-based emergency management company with experience supporting commercial, federal, and state facilities in COVID-19 emergency response. Mobile clinic staff will also be deployed to provide mAb in community locations, such as nursing homes, assisted living residences, and congregate care settings.

Under the US Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization, COVID-positive or exposed patients age 12 and older at high risk for severe COVID-19 illness are eligible to receive monoclonal antibody treatment. The single intravenous infusion treatment takes 20-30 minutes, followed by an hour of patient monitoring. If administered within 10 days of onset of COVID-19 symptoms, the one-time therapy is highly effective in neutralizing the virus and preventing symptoms from worsening.

With the addition of these three mobile units, Massachusetts residents can now receive monoclonal antibody treatment at 32 publicly available locations. A map of sites can be found at Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Locator (arcgis.com).

For more information about accessing this treatment, visit Monoclonal antibody (mAb) therapy treatment for COVID-19.