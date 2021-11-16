News Briefs

Haymakers for Hope Belles of the Brawl

Next month, Everett resident, Becca Pilolla, will be taking a shot at knocking out cancer by fighting in the annual, “Haymakers for Hope Belles of the Brawl” charity boxing event. On Tuesday, December 7 at the House of Blues Boston, Pilolla, along with 25 other brave individuals residing in the New England area, will be stepping into the squared circle at this year’s event to raise money for Haymaker’s beneficiary, The Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

Haymakers opens registration to everyday professionals in the Greater Boston area who have never boxed and want to practice the sweet science in front of a sellout crowd at the House of Blues to literally fight for a cure. Participants get matched at local partnering gyms where they go through 4 months of intensive training with the culmination being a live fight night at the House of Blues. Since inception, Haymakers has raised more than $14.5M.

Becca Piolla’s donation page – https://haymakersforhope.org/event/boston/2021/belles-brawl-viii/becca-pilolla

Mass Badge to Host Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner

For nearly 25 years, Mass BADGE, made up of Local Law Enforcement Officers and Civic Professionals engaged in charitable and philanthropic events in our surrounding communities to foster a better relationship and understanding between the many people that we interact with on a daily basis.

Through community involvement and engagement, we have fostered a network of associates and friends who wish to share their time and efforts with those in need.

Yearly in partnership with the Zion Church Ministries, Bishop Robert Brown and the City of Everett along with Mayor Carlo DeMaria and through the tremendous support of local businesses, our sponsors and friends we are privileged to provide a free Thanksgiving dinner in both the cities of Everett and in Revere.

We ask that you please keep in mind that spirit of sharing throughout the Thanksgiving season and please join us for this complimentary dinner with friends

For more information visit www.Massbadge.com.

City Realty Group Hires Everett Man as New Vice President of Hospitality

City Realty Group (CRG), a community-focused real estate company serving the Greater Boston area since 2004, has hired Ashif Nirola as its new Vice President of Hospitality. Nirola will lead CRG’s newly formed Hospitality Department, managing the company’s expanding interests in the hospitality industry. Nirola has more than 10 years of experience in the hospitality industry and has held management positions at fine-dining restaurants and hotels. Nirola will oversee CRG’s hospitality portfolio and manage a team of individuals who will create marketing and branding initiatives. Nirola will report directly to City Realty Group Vice President of Operations James Caruso.

“Ashif has a dynamic skill set and creative philosophy that is perfect to lead our new hospitality department,“ said City Realty Group Managing Partner Stephen Whalen. “He’s an impact player who will build a strong team to manage our growing hospitality portfolio and maximize our marketing strategies at each unique location.”

Nirola is ready to make an immediate impact and build a team that is ready to create and innovate. “We are here to make an impact and to offer places to the community where residents can create memories and enjoy good food and a good atmosphere,” he said.

Nirola most recently held the position of Operations Manager at Douzo Restaurant & Sushi in Boston. Nirola comes from a hospitality-driven background. Growing up in Nepal, a country known for its hospitality and tourism, his parents owned and operated several hotels and restaurants. Nirola resides in Everett and holds a bachelor’s degree in Hospitality from Southeast Missouri University.