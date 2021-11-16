The “E” Club of Everett Celebrates 50th Year

The “E Club is celebrating its 50th year with a dinner held on Saturday November 27, at Spinelli’s in Lynnfield. We would like as many “E” Club Alumni and Members to attend as well as anyone that would like to be there to help us celebrate the students at Everett High School. Paul Perillo will be our Main Speaker! Paul started his sports career at Everett High School in Baseball, and later continued as Captain for Boston University. He has now been with the Patriots as a writer and spokesperson on WEEI, for 21 years. Vinnie Calderone and his band “Good to Go” will be providing entertainment. We hope you can join us for a enjoyable evening!

Tickets to the dinner are $60.00 a piece and can be purchased on our website: www.eclubofeverett.com or you can send a check to our PO Box: PO Box 490135 Everett, MA 02149. If you are purchasing for more than one person, please tell us how many. Please include your name and phone number so we can contact you if we have any questions.

If you would like to sponsor a table it is $600. This includes two seats at the table, your name in the “E” Club November Book, and Advertisement at the sponsored table and on our website. The BEST DEAL would be to Sponsor both the November and May Dinners for the great price of $1000. This means advertisement at Both dinners!!! If you have any questions on prices, please contact Tank Agnetta at 617.331.0957