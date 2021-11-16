Cornelio Files for Recount

Margaret Cornelio fourth place finisher with 2,511 votes has requested a recount in the School Committee At-Large race in ward 1, ward 2, ward 4, ward 5 and ward 6. Cornelio finished in fourth place and just three votes behind third place finisher Joseph LaMonica with 2,514 votes. The other two candidates, who were incumbents were top vote getter Cynthia Sarnie with 3,016 votes and Samantha Lambert with 2,602 votes.

The deadline to file for a recount was on Friday, November 12, and Cornelio was the only one who had filed file a petition. As of press time Danielle Pietrantonio, Director of Elections for City of Everett was in the process of finalizing the recount process. Details of the recount will be announced later.

The top three candidates will be elected to serve on the School Committee at Large positions starting in January.