City Realty Group Hires Nirola as New vice President of Hospitality

City Realty Group (CRG), a community-focused real estate company serving the Greater Boston area since 2004, has hired Ashif Nirola of Everett as its new Vice President of Hospitality. Nirola will lead CRG’s newly formed Hospitality Department, managing the company’s expanding interests in the hospitality industry. Nirola has more than 10 years of experience in the hospitality industry and has held management positions at fine-dining restaurants and hotels. Nirola will oversee operations at all bars and restaurants owned by CRG and manage a team of individuals who will create marketing and branding initiatives for these establishments. Nirola will report directly to City Realty Group Vice President of Operations James Caruso.

“Ashif has a dynamic skill set and creative philosophy that is perfect to lead our new hospitality department,“ said City Realty Group Managing Partner Stephen Whalen. “He’s an impact player who will build a strong team to manage our growing hospitality portfolio and maximize our marketing strategies at each unique location.”

Nirola is ready to make an immediate impact and build a team that is ready to create and innovate. “We are here to make an impact and to offer places to the community where residents can create memories and enjoy good food and a good atmosphere,” he said.

Nirola most recently held the position of Operations Manager at Douzo Restaurant & Sushi in Boston. Nirola comes from a hospitality-driven background. Growing up in Nepal, a country known for its hospitality and tourism, his parents owned and operated several hotels and restaurants. Nirola resides in Everett and holds a bachelor’s degree in Hospitality from Southeast Missouri University.