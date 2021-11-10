News Briefs

Gift a Vet Program

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and The Council on Aging are happy to announce the “Gift a Vet” Program at The Connolly Center. The Council on Aging will be accepting donations to benefit The New England Home for Veteran’s in Boston. The following items will be accepted; toiletries, razors, soap, shaving cream, socks (white only) hats, gloves, and scarves. All items must be new and in its original packaging. Items are being collected at The Connolly Center from November 29 through December 10. You may drop your gift in receptacle at the rear entrance of The Connolly Center. For additional information, please call 617.394.2323

No Mail on Thursday

There will be no regular mail delivery or retail services available on Thursday, November 11, as postal employees across the commonwealth celebrate Veterans Day, but our carriers will be delivering Priority Express and other guaranteed next day services.

As one of the nation’s largest employers of veterans, the Postal Service is proud to honor the men and women who have served our country in the armed services abroad and at home and stand ready to assist them with re-entry into the workforce. Visit usps.com/careers for details.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund it’s operations.

November is National Family Caregivers Month

The month of November is National Family Caregivers Month which offers an opportunity to honor the countless family caregivers that work tirelessly each day to attend to their family members’ needs. Mystic Valley Elder Services (MVES) is pleased to provide affordable and accessible services needed by these caregivers through the agency’s Family Caregiver Support Program.

“Through this program, hundreds of caregivers are helped every year,” says Kathy Learned, MVES Caregiver Support Coordinator. “When a new caregiver signs up for the program, a support coordinator sets up an appointment with them to go over an individualized action plan. We understand that every caregiver’s situation is distinct from others which is why the plan is uniquely tailored to each caregiver’s needs.”

According to Learned, this plan comes at little or no cost to the caregiver. During the meeting, the coordinator will discuss the different kinds of services provided by MVES such as one-on-one assistance, peer support groups, family meetings, and community resources.

MVES’ services range from support groups where a caregiver can form friendships with other caregivers to workshops focused on raising awareness to the issues a caregiver faces throughout their day. Many caregivers who have taken part in the program have befriended other caregivers who are in similar situations. The support group engages in thoughtful conversations about the difficulty of being a caregiver and the situations they can face. It also brings awareness to common diseases so that the caregiver doesn’t feel alone in their journey.

“Some services may be needed at the home that the caregiver may not have which is why we have adaptive home equipment to support the family. From bed rails to a shower curtain, MVES strives to meet an individual’s needs on an everyday basis,” says Learned.

She continues: “We also understand that a caregiver may feel like their needs are delayed when taking care of others which can lead to a burnout. Therefore, we have services tailored to giving some relief to the caregiver. This assistance, if caregiver is eligible, provides supportive services such as adult day health, companions, and helping find private duty assistance. These services are just a phone call away.”

To learn more about the Family Caregiver Support Program, visit our website at mves.org/caregiver-support or call 781-324-7705.

Dance-A-Thon

On Sunday, November 21st, local dancing schools and teams will join together to host the 5th Annual “Dance for Dana” Dance-A-Thon to benefit Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Nicole Paolo founded the event in 2017 in honor of those who courageously fight or have lost their battle to cancer. The event exemplifies dancing for a purpose, an important philosophy for the “Dance for Dana” team.

The “Dance for Dana” Dance-A-Thon is a fun, finessed-based event for dancers of all ages and levels that instills the importance of coming together as a community to help others. The event will be held virtually this year to ensure the safety of all dancers and instructors. There will be live dance performances, follow-along routines, event day drawings, and prizes for the top earning dancing schools.

Over the last four years, the event collectively raised over $99,000 for vital cancer care and research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

“Dance for Dana” was also awarded the “Team Spirit Award” by the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Event Fundraising team. This award is given in recognition of the event’s outstanding contributions to Dana-Farber and the Jimmy Fund. The Team Spirit Award is awarded to an event in recognition of its mission to move and to inspire members of the community to support the mission of Dana-Farber.

As we embark upon the holiday season, please consider giving back by making a monetary donation or donating an auction item to the event. Cancer patients need our help now more than ever as they face new pressures and vulnerabilities brought forth by COVID-19. Dana-Farber is continuing to do everything it can to ensure patients and families – and the brave staff who care for them – are kept as safe as possible.

You can register to participate and or donate directly by visiting: https://dancefordana.weebly.com. All donations are appreciated immensely, and one hundred percent of all money raised is given directly to Dana-Farber.

For more information, please email [email protected]