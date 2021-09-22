Meet the Team: Danielle Pietrantonio

What do you do in the City?

“I am Director of Elections in the Elections Department. In this office, I take care of all voter registration, absentee ballots, hold registration cards, and troubleshoot any voting issue. I also hire poll workers to work at the polls on election day. I maintain candidates’ information who wish to run for office and oversee an outside commission that puts on elections for the city. Additionally, I manage the resident book list and the city census.”

What is your favorite part about working for the City?

“This is honestly my dream job. I have always wanted to work in elections, and being able to work in the city I grew up in and live in is simply a dream!”

What is the biggest lesson you’ve learned from your role?

“The biggest lesson would have to be to have patience and not get discouraged if things don’t go as planned. I’ve learned that obstacles happen, and it’s important to be able to regroup and find a solution.”

What do you like to do when you are not working?

“Spending time with my two daughters. Whether we’re hanging by the pool or practicing gymnastics and cheerleading, I love spending all my time outside of work with them!”