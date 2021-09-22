Cambridge Health Alliance Offers Community Vaccination Clinics in Everett

As part of a comprehensive strategy to vaccinate local communities, Cambridge Health Alliance (CHA), a community health system serving Cambridge, Somerville, and Boston’s metro-north communities, is launching a series of community COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Everett. The clinics will be run in partnership with Tufts Health Plan, Everett Haitian Community Center, Latinos Unidos en Massachusetts (LUMA), and the City of Everett.

CHA is holding a regular community vaccination clinic at Everett City Hall at 484 Broadway. The clinic will recur every Monday from 3-6:30 p.m. until November 15. The Pfizer vaccine will be available to everyone 12 and older and will be free of charge.

In an effort to focus vaccination efforts on school-aged children, CHA will host vaccine clinics for students aged 12-18 at every middle school and high school in Everett. Parents should receive clinic information from their school administrations and will be able to scan the QR code on the flyer to register their child. CHA will call unregistered teen parents for verbal consent.

For more information, please visit https://challiance.org/vaccine or call (617) 806-8778 and leave a message.