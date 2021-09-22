Boston Design Week returns for a Special Fall Season until October 16, featuring 50+ in-person, virtual and outdoors events. Under the theme “Fall Into Art and Design,” this three-week design festival offers a range of programs featuring nationally known guest speakers, panel discussions, design tours, museum exhibitions and more. Boston Design Week has also invited six other art and design festivals to cross-promote their September and October events, linking website visitors to literally hundreds of other events near and far: Design Edge, Design Week Rhode Island, Atlanta Design Festival, Boston Fashion Week, Cape Ann Plein Air festival, Design Week Mexico and the Fenway Alliance’s 20th Anniversary ‘Opening Our Doors’ festival. All events are open to the public and most are free. The full calendar of events is now online at www.BostonDesignweek.com. For more information call 617-363-0405.

Boston Design Week’s mission is to increase public awareness and appreciation of all aspects of design, foster recognition of the vital role design plays in our lives, and bring new audiences to a wide array of design industries and organizations. This fall, attendees are invited to experiencing groundbreaking ideas in architecture, interior design, placemaking, plein air painting, teen programs, and to enjoy art and design tours, historic design, auction previews, galas, and more.

Boston Design Week is produced by Fusco & Four/Ventures, LLC. [email protected]

Designweek.com.