Local Artist’s Work on Display in Medford

Local artist Karyn Alzayer is one of the featured artists for a project called “Go Out Doors Medford,” a celebration of outdoors art and healthful outdoors activities. Artists were commissioned to each paint a door to be displayed outdoors in Dugger Park in Medford. A total of 14 artists’ doors are currently on display. Visiting them is free and suitable for all ages.

Alzayer’s door is a participatory project. Medford will be hosting a community coloring event to allow members of the public to add color to the piece.

Alzayer says of her work, “I titled it Go Out Doors Together because I think after the year we’ve had, it’s important to do things together when we can. All of the motifs in my door are things you might see outside. I hope people have fun adding color and finishing my piece. I made it specifically for others to contribute.”

Go Out Doors Medford will be on display through November. For more information, visit https://www.medfordartscouncil.org/go-out-doors-medford.