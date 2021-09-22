News Briefs

Brandon Conde Day in the City of Everett

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the City of Everett will be hosting the Brandon Conde 5K Race on Sunday, October 24. The race will begin at 10 am at Glendale Park in Everett.

“Each year on October 24th, the Everett community comes together in support of Brandon Conde.” said Mayor DeMaria. “ The Brandon Conde 5K Race is a great opportunity for the community to gather and raise funding for Brandon’s recovery efforts. I hope this year we are able to raise more money than the prior years to show our unconditional support. “

Brandon Conde is a lifelong resident of the City of Everett and a graduate of the Everett Public Schools. In July 2019, Brandon was involved in a life-altering accident that has left him a tetraplegic. He fell out of a window screen while sleeping and injured C5-C7 of his spinal cord.

This is the first year that the City of Everett will be hosting the Brandon Conde 5K Race. The race will begin and end at Glendale Park and follow the following route:

Ferry Street – Broadway – Lynn Street – Fuller Street – Washington Street – Elm Street

Following the race, an appreciation barbeque will occur at the Schiavo Club at 71 Tileston Street at 12pm as a way to thank everyone for their support. All participates are encouraged to attend.

Mayor DeMaria will also be declaring October 24th Brandon Conde Day for the third consecutive year to help support the recovery efforts and living expenses of Brandon Conde. The Everett community is encouraged to wear red on October 24th to show their support.

All proceeds from the Brandon Conde 5K Race will go directly to the fund to support Brandon Conde and his recovery. For more information and how to sign-up for the race, please visit www.brandonconde.racewire.com.

Pfizer Vaccine Clinic at Neighborhood Parks

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the City of Everett in partnership with Curative will be distributing Pfizer vaccines to the community at Meadows Park on Thursday, September 23 between 4-7pm.

“The City of Everett has been committed to vaccinating the entire community,” said Mayor DeMaria. “Our continued partnership with Curative has allowed our residents to get vaccinated by simply visiting their local park. We are proudly continuing to bring these vaccination sites into our neighborhood parks to help members of the community receive the vaccine and be protected from COVID-19.”

Each vaccine clinic will be a walk-up site and no appointment is needed. Residents ages 12 and over are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Please be advised that the Pfizer vaccine is a two-dose vaccine. Once the first dose is administered, Curative will provide more information regarding the second dose.

Mystic Valley Elder Services Hold Free Virtual Workshop Series

Mystic Valley Elder Services will present a FREE Virtual diabetes self-management workshop series My Life; My Health, beginning Thursday, October 12 to November 16, 2021, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (Practice Session to be held on Tuesday, October 5 at 9:30 a.m.) Learn how to connect virtually thru a Zoom platform and take the class from the comfort of your home. You don’t want diabetes to limit the activities and life you enjoy.

Throughout the series, you’ll learn skills for improved management of your diabetes — including how to effectively handle stress and difficult emotions, eat for your health and promote physical activity, increase your energy level, set and meet personal goals, and make informed choices about your treatment..

Class size is limited, so reserve your spot today. To register or if you have any questions about the program, contact Donna Covelle at [email protected] or call 781-388-4867.

Everett Arts Association Partners with The Council on Aging

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and The Council on Aging are pleased to announce their partnership with The Everett Arts Association. Classes begin Tuesday September 28, 1 p.m. at The Connolly Center located at 90 Chelsea Street. An instructor, Phil Ciarametaro, will be on hand to teach and guide you in your desired art medium. NEW MEMBERS are always welcome. For additional information please call Anne LoConte at 617.387.7797. There is a nominal fee to join.

Learn to Skate Classes Offered at 10 Greater Boston Rinks

The 2021-2022 skating season is about to begin. Bay State Skating School is one of Greater Boston’s most established and popular skating programs. We have taught Learn-To-Skate classes to children ages 4-18 in the Greater Boston area for over 50 YEARS.

Bay State Skating School is compliant with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Covid-19 guidelines. The number of students allowed on the ice will be limited.

Professional Instructors teach Recreational, Figure and Hockey Skating Skills to the beginner, intermediate and advanced skaters. Students can wear either figure, recreational or hockey skates.

New FALL lessons begin September, October and November. Lessons are held at 10 Greater Boston Rink locations including: Brookline-Cleveland Circle, Cambridge, Medford, Newton-Brighton, Quincy, Somerville, Waltham, West Roxbury, and Weymouth.

Our emphasis is on having fun while learning to skate. We have taught over 90,000 students to ice skate. Come skate and feel great!

For more information and to registration, visit www.BayStateSkatingSchool.org or call Bay State Skating School (781) 890-8480.

Goldberg Announces Latest Release of Unclaimed Property Listings

Massachusetts State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg announced the latest grouping of names that have been added to the state’s list of unclaimed property owners. Over 49,000 new properties worth millions of dollars are owed to individuals and businesses throughout the Commonwealth.

“We currently hold over $3.4 billion in unclaimed property at Treasury and it could be yours,” said State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg. “One in ten Massachusetts residents are owed money. Call our office today to begin the claims process.”

Unclaimed property includes forgotten savings and checking accounts, un-cashed checks, insurance policy proceeds, stocks, dividends, and the contents of unattended safe deposit boxes. Most accounts are considered abandoned and are turned over to the state after three years of inactivity. Last year, Treasury processed over 120,000 claims and returned over $139 million in property to its rightful owners.

This newly released list includes only individuals and businesses with unclaimed property over $100. Treasurer Goldberg urged all citizens to check the comprehensive list for all amounts at www.findmassmoney.com or call our live call center at 888-344-MASS (6277).

The full list of the new individuals and businesses added to the unclaimed property list was published in the Boston Globe on September 12th and will be published in the Herald on September 19th. In addition, the list of names will be published in regional and local papers.

The Treasury releases an updated list of unclaimed property assets every six months as the new accounts are turned over to the Commonwealth. There is no time limit for a person to claim this property and, in many cases, claimants will receive interest.

Seniors on the Road Again

After a long respite, Mayor Carlo DeMaria and The Council on Aging are excited to announce the “BINGO BUS” to Foxwoods Casino and Resort. Join us Thursday October 7, at 7:30 a.m. at The Everett Stadium Parking lot, as your Silver Fox Luxury Coach Bus will be waiting to whisk you away to the fabulous Foxwoods Casino and Resort. Super Bingo at Foxwoods start time is 10 a.m. After a wonderful day at Foxwoods, we depart for home at 4 p.m. Per Fox Tours, proof of vaccination is a must as well as a mask is required for travel. For additional information, please call The Council on Aging at 617.394.2323. Reservations must be made in person at The Connolly Center located at 90 Chelsea, St Everett.

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and The Council on Aging are excited to announce a Holiday excursion to LaSalette Shrine in North Attleboro, Wednesday December 1, 2021. Our Silver Fox Luxury Coach departs the Stadium Parking lot at 9am. We will enjoy a scenic tour of fabulous Newport Rhode Island. Our first stop is at the famous Newport Play House for a delicious luncheon buffet and the side splitting comedy play, “A Christmas for Carol” Following the show, you will board the bus to the Beautiful LaSalette Shrine Christmas light display. Take in the beauty of this New England tradition. For additional information please call The Council on Aging at 617.394.2323. Reservations (October 25 through November 5) must be made in person at The Connolly Center, 90 Chelsea Street, Everett. Checks or Money orders should be made out to the city of Everett. Proof of vaccination is required, per Fox Tours.

“Aging Backwards” at the Connolly Center

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and The Council on Aging are very excited to welcome back Everett’s own, Jill Tiberi Martin, to The Connolly Center for a new class” Aging Backwards” every Thursday at 11 a.m. beginning September 16. This slow paced program is a full body workout, created by Miranda Esmonde –White. It aims to release tight muscles, rebalance joints, restore your body, relieve pain, and stimulate your cells to increase energy and your immune system. This program is available to seniors aged 62 and over. For additional information, please call 617.394.2323 or 617.394.2260.

Foster MA in the City of Everett

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the City of Everett in partnership with the Department of Children and Family Services (DCF) is promoting Foster MA, a program that encourages people to become foster parents.

“Fostering a child in need can make all the difference in the world to them,” said Mayor DeMaria. “I am proud to support the DCF in their efforts to spread this powerful message. I hope that members of the Everett community will consider becoming a foster parent and change the life of a child in need.”

There are children of all ages and backgrounds from across the Commonwealth who need someone to provide a safe and nurturing home until they can return to their families. Time spent in a stable and secure environment gives a child a chance to heal and grow.

Foster parents don’t have to be a certain kind of person or family. Successful foster parents have different backgrounds and represent all kinds of families. Regardless of marital status or homeownership status, adults living in Massachusetts may eligible to foster a child.

For more information and to learn how to become a foster parent, please contact DCF by phone, 1-800-KIDS-508, or online, www.mass.gov/dcf.

Good News at the Connolly Center for Seniors

Mayor Carlo DeMaria, The Council on Aging, Cambridge Health Alliance and The Everett Foundation for Aged persons are happy to announce “Fitness Programming is Back” The weekly schedule is as follows;

•Monday at 9 a.m.: Low Impact Aerobics with Miguel

•Monday at 10am: Healthy Steps with Julie

•Monday at 11 a.m.: Country Western Line Dancing

•Tuesday at 9 a.m.: Zumba Gold with Miguel

•Thursday at 9 a.m.: Chair Yoga with Miguel

•Thursday at 10 a.m.: Senior Cardio with Christian

•Thursday at 1 p.m.: Belly Dancing for Seniors with Sue

•Friday at 9 a.m.: Mindful stretching and gentle movement with Christian

•Friday at 10:15 a.m.: Low Impact Cardio and balance with Calvin

A gentle reminder, participants must be age 62 and over. Please wear proper footwear. Please check with your doctor before participating in our programming. For additional information please call 617.394.2323 or 617.394.2260.

Everett Citizens Foundation Grand Funding Application

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the Everett Citizens Foundation Granting Funding application for Round 1 in FY22 is now available. The request limit for this round of funding is set at $10,000. All applications are due Thursday, September 30.

“This is a great opportunity for organizations to receive additional funding,” said Mayor DeMaria. “The Everett Citizens Foundation seeks to assist organizations that have a positive impact on the residents of Everett. I encourage all organizations in the community to apply.”

Through Mayor DeMaria’s Host Community Agreement with Wynn Resorts, approved by voters in 2013, the Everett Citizens Foundation was established. The Foundation, which consists of members appointed by Mayor DeMaria, the Everett City Council, State Senator Sal DiDomenico, and State Representative Joe McGonagle, is charged with supporting and promoting local groups, associations, and programs with important City initiatives that provide a direct benefit to Everett residents.

Any nonprofit organization in the community can apply. Applications can be found online at http://cityofeverett.com/719/The-Everett-Citizens-Foundation.

For questions or concerns regarding the application or eligibility, please email ECFound[email protected]

Monthly Blood Pressure Screenings at the Connolly Center

Mayor Carlo DeMaria, The Council on Aging and Cambridge Health Alliance are thrilled to announce Blood Pressure Screenings have returned to The Connolly Center for seniors over the age of 60. Screenings will take place the fourth Monday of each month, at 10 a.m. The Connolly Center is located at 90 Chelsea Street, Everett. CHA has arranged for a trained clinician to assist with this program. For additional information please call Camille at 774.360.7521 or 617.394.2323.