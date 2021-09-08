Jenny Montresor announces her candidacy for School Committee at Large

Jenny Montresor announced her intensions to run for School Committee at Large. The following is her statement:

“My name is Jenny Montresor and I am running for School Committee at Large.

I am an immigrant from Brazil. I have lived in the U.S. for 29 years, 17 of those years here in Everett. I have a background in Early Childhood Education, I was a teacher for 8 years, and worked as a Housing Advocate assisting families transitioning from shelter to permanent housing. I also have a background in Business Management, and currently I own a moving company with my husband. We have been in operation here in Everett for the last 16 years. I am a 2 time ovarian cancer survivor, and thankfully I am currently in remission.

As a parent I have 2 sons that grew up here in Everett, and went to public schools.

I am not looking for a political career, I decided to run because I really care for the children, and with my background as an immigrant, parent, teacher, counselor, and business owner, I believe that I have a lot to offer to the school committee.

We need to make sure that every child in our schools has the same opportunity and encouragement to pursue their talents and interests.

I would love to help create accessible scholarship funding for every child in our schools, while expanding resources for art programs and creating more hands-on learning opportunities. As your School Committee representative, I would advocate for more engagement and collaboration between educators, parents, local businesses and of course our children, because at the end of the day, all of this is for them.

Please visit my facebook page @jennyforeverett or my instagram @jenny 02149 for more information.

You can vote up to 3 school committees at large on Tuesday September 21st, I will be honored to receive 1 of your votes, and I promise you that I will do everything in my power to fulfill my obligations, and to bring new ideas to the school committee body.

Thank you so much for your time, lots of love and please be well.”