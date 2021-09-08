Encore Boston Harbor reopens hotel for seven-days-a-week

Special to the Independent

Encore Boston Harbor announced last week that the resort will be returning to seven-days-a-week operations with the full reopening of its hotel, salon, spa, fitness center, and Garden Cafe. The hotel and other amenities previously had limited hours but will be resuming full operations due to increased demand.

Encore Boston Harbor offers opulent, comfortable guest rooms and suites designed for a serene and stylish retreat. The resort, whose parent company Wynn Resorts holds more Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world, provides guests with a variety of luxurious floor plans suitable for a one-night visit or a long-term stay. Room options range from the Premier King, the largest standard hotel room in New England, to the lavish Two-Bedroom Residence, which measures 3,350 square-feet and offers stunning views of Boston Harbor and the city skyline. For a limited time, guests are invited to relax and enjoy even more of Encore’s resort experience with a complimentary third night with a two-night reservation. For the ultimate in relaxation and rejuvenation, The Salon at Encore Boston Harbor offers a full array of cut, color, manicure, pedicure and makeup services for the ultimate beauty experience. Guests are invited to sit back and relax in comfortable styling stations, while The Salon’s experienced stylists and makeup artists create beautiful looks with great precision, care, and the highest quality products. The Salon is now open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Featuring an array of luxurious experiences created exclusively for Encore guests, tranquility, serenity and the finest in fitness await at The Spa at Encore Boston Harbor. Across 19,000 square feet of tranquil treatment rooms, an exquisite selection of European furnishings, artwork, glowing floor lanterns and the aroma of yuzu and white tea set the mood for the ultimate in spa relaxation and rejuvenation. Indulge in a wide array of five-star soothing treatments, from specialty massages to body treatments and result-driven facials. At every turn, guests will notice a focus on personal space, privacy and attentive service for a highly personalized and richly peaceful experience. The Spa is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

At Encore’s sprawling, state-of-the-art Fitness Center, guests can enjoy everything at their disposal for a rewarding workout, with plenty of space to stretch out. Best-in-class cardio and strength-training equipment from Woodway, Cybex, Life Fitness and Peloton are combined with a complete free-weight system, allowing guests to customize each exercise to their specific goals and preferences. Hotel guests may enjoy fitness at its finest seven-days-a-week from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Reopening for brunch service seven-days-a-week on Thursday, September 2, Encore Boston Harbor’s Garden Cafe is a stylish, elegant dining destination overlooking the resort’s central Garden Lobby. Open for brunch from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., guests can enjoy unlimited brunch items featuring elevated American cuisine. Encore Boston Harbor is located at 1 Broadway, Everett, MA 02149 on the Mystic River in Everett, Massachusetts. For more information, or to make a reservation, please visit encorebostonharbor.com.