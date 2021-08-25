From the Mayor’s Office Meet the Team: Cazandra Cherif-Urena

Cazandra Cherif-Urena is an employee of the Constituent Services Department and has worked with the City of Everett for 5 months.

What do you do in the City?

“ I am a Constituent Services Greeter. I great people as they enter City Hall and gather their information as part or our check-in process. I then help guide them where they need to go in City Hall.”

What is your favorite part about working for the City?

“I love meeting the people in the community! Each day I meet new people, and I enjoy helping them.”

What is the biggest lesson you’ve learned from your role?

“Over the past 5 months, I’ve learned not to take things too personal, because you never know what is going on in another person’s life.”

What do you like to do when you are not working? “I enjoy relaxing and spending time with my family