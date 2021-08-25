Everett High Football Begins Practices for 2021 Season

The Everett High School football team begins its pre-season as the No. 4-ranked team, according to the Boston Globe Top 20 poll. Everett is the highest-ranked public school team in the poll.

Central Catholic (Lawrence) is ranked No. 1, followed by Catholic Memorial (West Roxbury) at No. 2 and Xaverian (Westwood) at No. 3. Everett is slated to open its regular season at Xaverian on Friday, Sept. 10 in what will be the marquee matchup of the opening week of the season.

Coach Rob DiLoreto’s Crimson Tide will be well tested playing Xaverian at the Hawk Bowl in front of an expected, massive home crowd in Westwood. DiLoreto could have scheduled a tune-up for the opener but opted for a non-league showdown with the Hawks.

“Xaverian and Everett have a long-standing tradition of playing each other during the regular season, and we connected with Xaverian coach and decided it would be a good way to start off the 2021 campaign,” said DiLoreto. “Both teams are excited to play and kick off the season.”

Program Draws a Huge Turnout

Coach Rob DiLoreto and his staff welcomed close to 100 players to the program this week. That turnout is considered exceptional by any standards and speaks well to the popularity of football in the city of Everett and the number of Crimson Tide Pop Warner players who want to continue their careers in the EHS program.

“It’s a testament to the city of Everett, the Pop Warner program, the proud tradition, and of course, most importantly, the devotion of our student athletes at the high school – they love playing football,” said DiLoreto.

EHS Captains are Announced

Coach DiLoreto has announced that seven seniors will be captains this season. The new captains are: Ish Zamor, JC Clerveaux, Jaylen Murphy, Jayden Biggi, Joe Murillo, Moses Seide, and Darrion Green.

Scrimmage Schedule

Everett will have an inter-squad practice at Lowell (Saturday at noon) and scrimmages with Mansfield (in Everett Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.) and at Peabody (Sept. 3 at 6 p.m.).

The Peabody-Everett scrimmage bring back memories of the great GBL rivalry in the 1990s between the two schools, before Peabody moved to the Northeastern Conference.

The Revere coaches will be closely watching that scrimmage as Revere opens its regular season against Peabody.

Everett defeated Revere, 43-6, in a matchup of unbeatens in the spring (Fall II) season. Revere had high hopes for an upset, but Everett won impressively over the Patriots.

“We really bonded together as a team in the spring and that positive energy has carried over into the fall,” said DiLoreto.

Everett will be playing each GBL school, except for Chelsea High, who is playing an independent schedule.

Zamor, Clerveaux Ready for Season

Ish Zamor, one of the best players in Massachusetts and already committed to Boston College, is back for his final season. Zamor will start at wide receiver and defensive back.

“Ish is in tip-top shape and a true leader of the team in every facet, both on and off the field, and we’re very proud of him,” said DiLoreto.

JC Clerveaux, the Tide’s 218-pound tailback, will be one of the players to watch this season. Clerveaux is a Don Nottingham-style back with speed, finesse, and power.

“JC really sets the tone for our offense,” said DiLoreto. “He has an offer from Georgetown University and some Ivy League schools are also interested.”