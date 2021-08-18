Everett Haitian Americans to Hold Fundraiser for Councilor Adrien

Councilor Gerly Adrien, candidate for mayor, will be holding a fundraiser in Everett at Brother’s Kafe Kreyol on Aug. 27.

The titled, Haitians for Gerly Fundraiser, will be in the restaurant at 299 Main St. at 7 p.m. RSVP at secure.actblue.com/donate/gerlyh.

“I’m proud to be the daughter of Haitian immigrants,” said Adrien. “My parents came to Everett to give me and my siblings a greater chance to succeed. That’s why I’ve dedicated my life to help other people in my community succeed. Everett deserves a mayor who wants to help every resident. We can’t afford to wait any longer.”

Join Adrien on Friday, August 27, at 7 p.m., to celebrate Haitian culture and the cultural diversity of Everett at the Haitians for Gerly Fundraiser.