School Briefs

Got Pandemic EBT(P-EBT)?

You can get more money for food with SNAP. SNAP is here for families at any time – during the pandemic and after. It is now easier to apply. SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) is monthly money for food. You buy food with an EBT card, which is like a debit card for food shopping. For more information, call the Department of Transitional Assistance at 877-382-2363 or Project Bread’s FoodSource Hotline at 1-800-645-8333.

Academic Screening Days

The EPS is excited to offer Academic Screening Days for students in Kindergarten and Grades 1 and 2 BEFORE the school year begins on August 31. We will offer the screenings at the Keverian, Lafayette, Madeline English, Parlin, Webster, and Whittier schools.

For complete details, please visit:

https://www.everettpublicschools.org/apps/pages/K-2Screening.