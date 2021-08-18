On the Campaign Trail: IBEW Local 2222 Endorses Mayor DeMaria

Earlier this week, Mayor Carlo DeMaria was formally endorsed by IBEW Local 2222 for his re-election as Mayor of Everett. IBEW Local 2222 represents thousands of telecommunications and hi-tech workers across the Commonwealth and in Everett.

“Your decision to seek public office is a great indicator of your dedication to your community and your work ethic. We know that you will represent working families with integrity, dignity and diligence,” said Brendan Keogh, Chairman of IBEW Local 2222. “We have many active members that live and work in Everett and they have spoken very highly of you.”

Said Mayor DeMaria, “If the pandemic taught us anything, it is that Everett families need reliable internet service in their city. It is clear to me that more has to be done to achieve this goal and to have the support of IBEW Local 2222, I am eager to continue our partnership in fighting for hard-working Everett families. Thank you Brendan Keogh and all members of IBEW Local 2222 for the words of support. Welcome to Team Carlo.”