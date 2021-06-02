Middlesex DA’s Office Along With Everett Police Investigating Fatal Crash Into Broadway Street Home

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and Everett Police have confirmed the ongoing investigation into a fatal crash that occurred early Monday morning on Broadway in Everett.

At around 12:25 a.m. Everett Police responded to the report that a vehicle had crashed into a Broadway home. Upon arrival police located the vehicle, a Honda Pilot, that had crashed into the porch of the home. The driver of the vehicle, a female, was pronounced dead on scene. The other passenger of the car, an adult male, was also transported and is currently in stable condition. The preliminary investigation indicates that the car was traveling from Glendale Square toward Malden when it hit a parked car, a tree and subsequently the porch of the home. No one in the home was injured. The investigation into the crash is ongoing at this time.

The investigation is being conducted by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Everett Police and Massachusetts State Police Crash Reconstruction and Analysis Section.