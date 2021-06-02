COVID-19 Case Updates

The City of Everett announced it would no longer be publicly posting daily case counts, as the numbers have grown low enough not to report on a daily basis.

“As we enter the next phase of the COVID19 recovery period, we will no longer be posting daily numbers because of the consistent low numbers our city has seen,” read a statement. “If there are any spikes, please know, the Administration will use this platform to keep everyone informed. Thank you, stay safe, and God Bless.”

COVID Case Count May 25-29 = 16

COVID Case Count May 18-25 = 24

COVID Case Count May 11-18 = 35

COVID Case Count May 4-May 11 = 67

The most recent numbers are as follows:

•Tuesday, June 1 – No Reports.

•Monday, May 31 – No Reports.

•Sunday, May 30 – No Reports.

•Saturday, May 29 – 2

•Friday, May 28 – 2

•Thursday, May 27 – 2

•Wednesday, May 26 – 3

•Tuesday, May 25 – 7

•Everett moved its testing full-time indoors at the Samuel Gentile Recreation Center on Elm Street. Testing is done Monday to Thursday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., and then 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Friday and Saturdays, testing is done noon to 6 p.m. It was announced this week that the Rec Center test site will remain open until June 30.