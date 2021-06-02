News In Brief

Mayor DeMaria to Host Virtual Community Meetings

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that he will be virtually hosting community meetings on Zoom on Wednesdays until July 14, at 7 p.m. Each meeting will be with a different ward of the City of Everett to learn more about the current issues facing the specific neighborhood.

“My Administration and I are excited to meet with the different wards of Everett,” said Mayor DeMaria. “Over the past year, the pandemic presented many issues in addition to the ordinary concerns that arise and I want to hear from our residents. We look forward to further connecting with the community and discussing the issues that are affecting their everyday lives.”

The schedule for the meetings is as follows:

•Ward 3: Wednesday, June 9, 2021

•Ward 4: Wednesday, June 23, 2021

•Ward 5: Wednesday, June 30, 2021

•Ward 6: Wednesday, July 14, 2021

To join the meeting for your ward, please use the following Zoom information:

Join the Zoom meeting using this link:

https://ci-everett-ma.zoom.us/j/91511213761

Meeting ID: 915 1121 3761

Dial in: +1 646 558 8656

Council on Aging/Connolly Center

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and The Council on Aging, together, have been working diligently to be able to offer programing to our senior residents to slowly open up The Connolly Center while maintaining current safety practices and protocol. We are happy to announce our “Coffee Clutch” program.

The Connolly Center will be open Mondays and Fridays only, beginning Monday April 12. There will be two sessions offered to Everett Seniors, and one session offered on Friday. Each session will allow a maximum of 24 seniors. There will be 6 tables of 4 people each for a 90 minute session. Seniors will have the opportunity to see old friends, enjoy a snack and coffee and scheduled entertainment. Safety protocols, such as mask wearing, temperature checks and social distancing are mandatory. Our staff is required to sanitize before and after each session.

The “Coffee Clutch” Schedule is as follows:

Monday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Monday from 10:45 a.m. to noon

Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 noon

Reservations are a must. To make a reservation please call Margaret @ (617) 394-2323.

Mayor DeMaria’s Summer Basketball League

Mayor DeMaria is pleased to announce that the Mayor DeMaria’s Summer Basketball League will begin on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 and will run through Saturday, August, 7, 2021. The games will occur at Rivergreen Park on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 4pm-8pm and on Saturdays between 9am-12pm.

“The Summer Basketball League is an exciting way to start the summer,” said Mayor DeMaria. “This program will not only provide normalcy to the children’s lives, but it will also promote health and fitness. I encourage all the eligible youth in the community to participate.”

Registration is required to participate in the league, and both boys and girls are welcome to participate. There is a $20 registration fee per child in the form of cash or money order. Teams will be broken down into 4th/5th/6th grade, 7th/8th grade, and high school students.

Beginning on Saturday, July 10th, there will also be an instructional class on Saturday mornings between 9am-10am for boys and girls in the 1st/2nd/ 3rd grade. This class will be held for four weeks with no fee.

Registration will be available in the lobby of the Samuel Gentile Recreation Center between 4pm-8pm on the following days:

• Friday, June 4th

• Tuesday, June 8th

• Thursday, June 10th

• Tuesday, June 15th

• Thursday, June 17th

• Tuesday, June 22nd

For any questions or concerns, please email [email protected]

Everett Kiwanis Club to Hold Bocce Tourney in Methuen

Everett Kiwanis is proud to announce the Third Annual Frank Mastrocola Bocce Tournament to be held on Saturday, June 12 at the Methuen Sons of Italy, 459 Merrimack St, Methuen. First place team wins The Ersilia Cup and a $1,000 cash prize.

Boston Glory to Have Full Capacity at Home Games

In accordance with state and local guidelines, Boston Glory will have full capacity at Hormel Stadium. Boston Glory is a professional ultimate team and member of the 22-team AUDL (American Ultimate Disc League). Featuring men’s players from across New England, the team is poised to begin its inaugural season.

“This is what it is all about,” team owner Peter Collery said. “Going through this past winter and spring without the guarantee of fans in the building was tough, we’re so excited to be able to shar our product. We’re going to create a really fun environment for fans of all ages. With an incredible product on the field, we’re excited to get the stands packed. Even if you’re not too familiar with ultimate, we’re confident you’ll fall in love after a couple hours at Hormel.”

The AUDL has been gaining popularity across the country since 2012. Boston Glory’s season will begin in Pittsburgh on June 5. Glory will make their home debut at Hormel Stadium in Medford on June 11 against Atlanta. Tickets are available now on the team website.