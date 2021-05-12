Encore Boston Harbor Announces Contest to Reward Frontline Heroes

To celebrate the grand reopening of The Salon and honor the countless men and women who have selflessly braved the pandemic on the frontlines, Encore Boston Harbor is launching a contest to reward three deserving frontline workers.

Each hero will receive a one-night stay in one of the resort’s lavishly appointed guest rooms, limousine transportation to and from their residence, dinner for two at Rare Steakhouse, makeover treatments at The Salon and a complimentary retail experience.

“We cannot thank the frontline heroes enough, however; we hope this weekend of pampering will show them a little token of our appreciation,” said Brian Gullbrants, president of Encore Boston Harbor. “We want them to come and relax, enjoy themselves and be reminded of how grateful we are for what they’ve done over the past 14 months.”

Salon treatments will be available to both men and women and will include a combination of a blow dry, makeup application, manicure, pedicure, men’s haircut and men’s facial. The retail component will include a private shopping experience at Wynn Collection where the winner will be able to select the perfect outfit or accessories for their evening at Rare Steakhouse.

The contest is open to any person (21+) who worked on the frontlines in Massachusetts during the pandemic, in the following industries: healthcare, grocery, pharmaceutical, first responder, education, manufacturing, postal services, delivery, transportation, shelter and housing. The contest will began today, May 11 and end at midnight on Friday, May 28. Encore Boston Harbor will choose three lucky winners who must be able to redeem their prize package on either June 18, June 25 or July 9. To nominate yourself or a loved one, please visit encorebostonhabor.com/frontline-hero-giveaway.