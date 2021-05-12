Councilor DiPierro to Seek Re-Election as Ward 3 Councilor

Anthony DiPierro has officially announced this week his intention to seek another term as Everett’s Ward 3 City Councilor.

DiPierro made the official announcement on Facebook this past Sunday evening. Nomination papers will become available at 8 a.m. next Monday, May 17, at which time DiPierro will take out papers for re-election.

“I am so grateful for the trust and confidence the voters of Everett have placed in me over my first few terms in office,” DiPierro said. “I’ve worked hard to be your voice of reason on the City Council and I look forward to ensuring your needs continue to be met by City Hall,” he added.

DiPierro is a lifelong Everett resident and graduated from Everett High School in 2013. He went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree from Suffolk University in American Government & Politics. He was first elected in 2015 and currently serves as Council President Pro-Tempore, Chair of the Legislative Affairs & Elections Committee, and a member of Ways & Means. Outside of city government, DiPierro works as an Insurance Professional at Sabatino Insurance Agency on Broadway in Everett.

Along with common sense, DiPierro brings a courteous leadership style to our city government. In a time where politics of division seek to disunify our City and halt progress, he understands that civility and respectful collaboration is how we get the best results for the people who live and work throughout our neighborhoods.

The announcement comes just as Everett is returning to true ward representation, meaning that candidates for Ward Councilor will only be voted for by the ward in which they are running. DiPierro is particularly excited about the upcoming change.

“A return to ward voting means that Everett’s ward representatives will be more accountable within the wards they represent ,” said DiPierro. “When a Councilor is elected solely by the ward, our neighborhoods get the attention and the representation that they deserve,” he added.

DiPierro has a proven record of rolling up his sleeves and delivering for his constituents. In his very first meeting as a City Councilor, DiPierro established the Council’s Special Committee on the Opioid Crisis to fight addiction in Everett. He worked closely with the Administration to hire a city clinician and a substance abuse coordinator. In that same term, his colleagues recognized his leadership skills and unanimously appointed him to serve as Council President in 2017. As President, he streamlined City Council meetings and fostered a respectful and productive work environment.

He has consistently fought for traffic-calming measures that reduce the speed limit in residential areas. Additionally, he has modernized the City’s outdated lodging house laws to ensure new hotels and developers pay their fair share to our City.

Anthony DiPierro is committed to maintaining Everett’s rich history and ensuring that Everett remains a great place to work, live, and raise a family. Everett is in a position that other cities can only envy and he looks forward to working with his colleagues in city government to seize every opportunity for positive action that will continue to reshape our City for generations to come.

To stay up to date with Anthony’s re-election campaign, visit www.AnthonyDiPierro.com, like him on Facebook @AnthonyforEverett, or follow him on Twitter @Anthony4Everett. You can also reach him by calling 617-394-8235 or by emailing him at [email protected]