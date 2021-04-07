News Brief

New Bike Racks

Twenty new bike racks on Broadway have been installed to promote use of the bike lanes and create easier access to bus stops and businesses. We are happy to encourage residents to bike for exercise and provide the community with more non-automobile options to travel through the City.

Story Time With the Mayor

Join Mayor Carlo DeMaria online for a monthly story time on Zoom for kids. The first event is on Weds., April 7, at 3:30 p.m. The mayor will appear on the first Wednesday of every month for the time and will have special guests too.

Council on Aging/Connolly Center

Mayor Carlo DeMaria and The Council on Aging, together, have been working diligently to be able to offer programing to our senior residents to slowly open up The Connolly Center while maintaining current safety practices and protocol. We are happy to announce our “Coffee Clutch” program.

The Connolly Center will be open Mondays and Fridays only, beginning Monday April 12. There will be two sessions offered to Everett Seniors, and one session offered on Friday. Each session will allow a maximum of 24 seniors. There will be 6 tables of 4 people each for a 90 minute session. Seniors will have the opportunity to see old friends, enjoy a snack and coffee and scheduled entertainment. Safety protocols, such as mask wearing, temperature checks and social distancing are mandatory. Our staff is required to sanitize before and after each session.

The “Coffee Clutch” Schedule is as follows:

Monday from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Monday from 10:45 a.m. to noon

Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 noon

Reservations are a must. To make a reservation please call Margaret @ (617) 394-2323.

Everett Police Report on Speeding Issues

Being able to get feedback to our residents is important on issues of concern to them. As Spring has arrived we have been out using our Speed Data Analysis equipment to monitor reported problems of speeding. In the first 4 streets of study over a week period we have some good data that shows us that speeding is not as big a problem as originally thought with enforceable violations low in the single digits. This equipment helps us monitor the traffic volume, speeds of vehicles, the avg speed, fastest and lowest speeds matched up against the actual speed limit for the varied streets of Baker Rd, Lafayette St, Prescott St, Waverly St. This technology helps us efficiently identify valid problems and allows us to use our resources where needed the most.

Everett Citizens Foundation Grant Funding Application

Mayor Carlo DeMaria is pleased to announce that the Everett Citizens Foundation Granting Funding application for Round 2 in FY21 is now available. The request limit for this round of funding is set at $10,000. All applications are due Monday, April 5.

“This is a great opportunity for organizations to receive additional funding,” said Mayor DeMaria. “The Everett Citizens Foundation seeks to assist organizations that have a positive impact on the residents of Everett. I encourage all organizations in the community to apply.”

Any nonprofit organization can apply, however organizations who received funding during Round 1 are ineligible to receive any funds during Round 2. Applications can be found online at http://cityofeverett.com/719/The-Everett-Citizens-Foundation.

For questions or concerns regarding the application or eligibility, please email [email protected]

Everett Police Open House Information Session

Mayor DeMaria is pleased to announce that the Everett Police Department is looking to recruit a diverse applicant pool of potential candidates interested in a career in law enforcement.

There are many career opportunities within law enforcement such as school resource/field training/patrol/traffic/canine officers, marine/bicycle units, SWAT/CISM teams, crisis negotiation, DEA task forces, arson investigators and much more.

The Everett Police Department will be hosting an open house, along with an information session for those who would like to learn more about the career opportunities that lie within law enforcement. The open house/information session will be held at the Everett High School Auditorium (100 Elm St.) on Wednesday, March 31 from 6-8 p.m.

State to hold Public Meeting for the Silver Line Extension Alternatives Analysis

The MBTA and MassDOT project team will present an overview of the Silver Line Extension (SLX) Alternatives Analysis, share the findings so far, and gather input from the community at a virtual public meeting being held at 6 PM on Tuesday, April 27.

The project team is seeking the public’s input on the project’s needs, goals, and objectives; the findings so far; and what alignments should be considered in connecting Chelsea with Everett, Somerville, Cambridge, and/or downtown Boston.

Feedback can be provided via online polls during the meeting. An online feedback form will also be available closer to the meeting date and for the weeks following the meeting.

The virtual meeting will be held via Zoom. Participants are asked to pre-register. The meeting will be recorded and posted online for those who cannot attend.

WynnBET Launches Mobile Sports Book In Fifth State

WynnBET, the premier casino and sports betting app from the global leader in luxury hospitality, Wynn Resorts, opened its mobile sports book in Indiana today. Since the app’s debut in New Jersey in July 2020, WynnBET has solidified its foothold in the quickly evolving mobile and online sports betting industry with four additional launches in the past four months, including Colorado in December 2020, Michigan in January 2021, Virginia in March 2021, and now Indiana. Several pending entries into major jurisdictions across the country are planned throughout 2021.

WynnBET gained market access in Indiana through a multi-year deal with Full House Resorts and its Rising Star Casino Resort. The app is available for download anywhere in the state on Apple and Android devices. In addition to the five live states, WynnBET has market access opportunities in Iowa1*, Massachusetts*, Nevada, Ohio*, and Tennessee. Such market access and licensure are subject to legalization and required approvals by regulatory authorities in each jurisdiction.

For more information, visit WynnBET.com.

Hydrant Flushing to Take Place Next Week, Into May

The Water Department will be flushing water mains throughout the City beginning April 12 through May 21. The purpose of flushing is to remove sediment build up in the mains and to verify the safe operation of hydrants and valves. Hydrant flushing may result in temporary discoloration of the water, caused by small particles that dislodge during the flushing as well, temporary reduction in pressure.

Discolored water will be temporary and is not harmful. However, the discolored water might stain your laundry, especially white materials.

Therefore, please avoid doing laundry during the noted flushing period

Prior to washing clothes, including times after the hours stated in this notice, please check the cold water for possible discoloration. If water is discolored, let the cold water run for a few minutes until water becomes clear. If it does not clear at that time, try again later. Unfortunately, the City cannot fully guarantee the safety of doing laundry and/or the possibility of discoloration even during the evenings and other times of the day as the water system has been disturbed. Therefore, please check your water carefully prior to doing laundry and inspect the laundry before drying it.

Hydrant flushing will be performed between the hours of 8 A.M. and 8 P.M. Monday through Friday. The Water Department appreciates your patience as we work to improve the quality of the drinking water. If you would like additional information, please call the Water Department at 617-394-2327.