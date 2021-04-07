Encore Boston Harbor and Night Shift Brewing Announce Partnership

Encore Boston Harbor and Everett’s Night Shift Brewing this week announced their new collaborative restaurant and bar, Night Shift Brewing Kitchen & Tap, located inside the resort and opening on Thursday, April 15.

The new dining concept will feature elevated interpretations of classic pub fare created by executive chef Kyle Bradish as well as an extensive list of Night Shift Brewing’s locally crafted beers.

“We are thrilled at the opportunity to partner with another local Everett business, whose products are beloved in the region,” said Brian Gullbrants, Encore Boston Harbor President. “Night Shift Brewing’s reputation for high-quality craftmanship and strong community ties created a natural synergy that we know our guests will love.”

Night Shift Brewing Kitchen & Tap’s well-rounded menu will include small bites such as hot onion rings with Frank’s RedHot™ sauce, creamy ranch dressing and blue cheese crumbles; sandwiches like the tamarind glazed grilled pork belly banh mi with cucumber, carrot, daikon, jalapeno, cilantro, lime aioli and French bread; entrées such as the marinated steak tips with roasted garlic potato puree, grilled asparagus, crispy onion straws and mushroom gravy; and more. Save room for dessert and indulge in the Night Shift “Wide Awake” warm chocolate brownie sundae with candied pecans, chocolate sauce, maraschino cherry, and Wide Awake Imperial Stout.

The beverage menu includes more than 20 beers on tap and a wide-ranging selection of canned beers and seltzers, including Night Shift Brewing favorites such as Whirlpool, Santilli, and Nite Lite.

“We always aim to craft better experiences for our fans,” said Night Shift President and Co-Founder, Rob Burns. “We are doing just that with this Encore Boston Harbor partnership. This will be a pinnacle experience of food and beer in the Boston area.”

Night Shift Brewing Kitchen & Tap will be open Thursday from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 2 p.m. until 1 a.m. and Sunday from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. by walk-in only. For the full menu and additional details, visit encorebostonharbor.com.