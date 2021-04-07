COVID-19 Case Continue to Climb in Everett

The numbers of COVID-19 cases dipped to 103 over the past week, a decrease of about 30 in the holiday week, though many were bracing for what could be an increase in cases next week following the Easter and Passover holidays.

There were 133 cases in the previous week, and 122 cases the week before.

Additionally, last weekend, on April 3, the City announced it had received new quantities of the COVID-19 vaccine and resumed its City-coordinated vaccine clinic. That is expected to happen again this weekend. Appointments for those that qualify under state guidelines can be had by calling 3-1-1.

The most recent numbers are as follows:

•Tuesday, April 6 – 6

•Monday, April 5 – 4

•Sunday, April 4 – 23

•Saturday, April 3 – No Testing

•Friday, April 2 – 9

•Thursday, April 1 – 20

•Wednesday, March 31 – 24

•Tuesday, March 30 – 17

On Monday, Jan. 4, Everett moved its testing full-time indoors at the Samuel Gentile Recreation Center on Elm Street. Testing is done Monday to Thursday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., and then 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Friday and Saturdays, testing is done noon to 6 p.m. It was announced this week that the Rec Center test site will remain open until June 30.

Additionally, there is also a testing resource for Everett residents only via the Mass General COVID-19 testing van. The van is located every Thursday at the Norwood Street Parking Lot in Everett Square. The hours are from 8 a.m. to noon and proof of Everett residency is required. Updates on the van are posted on the Kraft Community Health website.