Remote Tree Lighting Planned Here

Mayor Carlo DeMaria will be remotely conducting the City of Everett’s annual Christmas Tree Lightings on Thursday, December 3. This year’s festivities that we all look forward to have been cancelled due to the pandemic. There will be trees lit at Everett Housing Authority, Wehner Park, and Everett Square. However due to the COVID-19 pandemic, these events will be closed to the public and shared virtually on Facebook Live.

“Christmastime is a wonderful time of the year and I am excited to begin the Christmas season with our Tree Lightings,” said Mayor Carlo DeMaria. “This year has been challenging for our community and I hope lighting our trees can provide a small glimmer of hope. It is truly unfortunate we cannot welcome the community to join us for the festivities, however, health and safety come first.”

The Tree Lightings will take place during the evening hours on December 3. Below is the schedule for the events:

•Everett Housing Authority, 381 Ferry Street – 4pm

•Wehner Park, Broadway and Lynn Street – 5:30pm

•Everett Square, Broadway – 7pm

Residents are welcome to visit Mayor DeMaria’s Facebook page, @mayordemaria, during these scheduled times to participate. The City of Everett hopes that the Tree Lightings will bring the community joy and happiness throughout the holiday season.