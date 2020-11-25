DeMaria’s Seeks Community Input for School Committee Seat

Mayor Carlo DeMaria will continue his Virtual Listening Tour to gather feedback from the Everett community regarding his request to become a voting member of Everett School Committee. In compliance with social distancing, the Mayor will be hosting meetings via Zoom over the next few weeks.

The Mayor envisions these feedback sessions as a brief Q&A between interested parties and the Mayor followed by him hearing from the residents as to their thoughts on the proposal.

There are multiple different sessions scheduled on Zoom:

•December 1, at 6 p.m. – 7:30pm – Parents/Residents/Interested parties

•December 2, at 11am -noon – Employees/Boards and Commissions

•December 8, at 7:00pm – 8:30pm – Facebook Live

•December 9, at 6:30pm – 8 p.m. Parents/Residents/Interested parties

•December 10, at 6 p.m. – Telephone Town Hall [more info to come]

To participate in one of these sessions, please email Michelle Doucette, Communications Specialist at [email protected] and she will provide you with the Zoom link. Please check Mayor DeMaria’s Facebook for the most current and up to date information regarding the Tour.

A proposal has been submitted to the City Council to amend the City’s Charter to make the Mayor a voting member of the Everett School Committee. Since this movement has been said to be rushed, the Mayor would like to take a moment to listen to the residents, students and stakeholders in the Everett Community.